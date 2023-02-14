Kwankwaso in Kontagora, urges voters to reject old order

The Presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Monday visited Kontagora, Niger State in continuation of his grassroots campaigns…

The Presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on Monday visited Kontagora, Niger State in continuation of his grassroots campaigns across the country.

Kwankwaso who was in the company of his campaign team members was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters who chanted his name as he waved at the crowd.

Addressing the crowd, Kwankwaso said his party has the best candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

He urged voters to reject what he termed ‘the old and failed order’ of the APC and PDP because both parties had been tested and they failed the nation.

While canvassing for support, he appealed to Nigerians to vote for his party, the NNPP instead, saying the two old parties were dead already and had nothing good to offer the country anymore.

“APC and PDP are dead, they are finished, and it is our party that will win the next year presidential election by God’s grace. We are on ground in the North; we will win the polls,” he said.

Highlight of the even was the presentation of flags to some candidates of the party seeking elective positions in Niger state