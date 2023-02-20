Kwankwaso in Benue, presents blueprint to Och’Idoma

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has presented his blueprint to the Idoma paramount traditional ruler, Och’Idoma, Dr.…

Kwankwaso was accompanied on the visit on Sunday evening by top party officials, including Buba Galadima and Prof. Bem Angwe, who is the Benue State governorship candidate of the party.

The former Kano State governor told the monarch that Nigerians deserve an experienced leader like himself, who has served and delivered dividends of democracy to the people in the past.He, therefore, urged the monarch to support his aspiration.

While offering prayers for Kwankwaso and his team, the Och’Idoma, however, said as tradition demanded him to be apolitical, he remained a father to all and counseled the presidential candidate to have trust in God.