Kwankwaso/Ganduje Feud: Hon Jibrin Hailed For Reconciliatory Moves

The Chief Executive Officer of Clearview News Desk Sam Odion Bello has hailed the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa’s effort to reconcile Kwankwaso and Ganduje. This is as many citizens of Kano are commending the reconciliation initiative by Jibrin.

Speaking during a radio interview in Kano on Thursday, Jibrin described the lingering feud between the two political heavyweights as unfortunate and detrimental to the state and said if need be, they will force Kwankwaso and Ganduje to reconcile. He urged well-meaning citizens to join hands in reconciling the duo for the progress of Kano and the country at large.

While showering encomiums on Jibrin for this move, Odion Bello is calling on all well-meaning Kano indigenes to consider true reconciliation between these two brothers who have a lot to offer the state in terms of development.

“Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God”.

He came up with this quote while reacting to the step being taken by the Member representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Kano, Dr Abdulmumin Jibrin for an urgent reconciliation between former Governors of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Umar Ganduje amidst their lingering feud.

This was just as Jibrin charged all well-meaning citizens of Kano to join hands together in reconciling the two political leaders for the betterment of the state.

Jibrin who is the Chairman House Committee on Housing and Habitat described the feud between the duo as unfortunate and a setback for Kano State.

According to him, “They were friends for a long time, and they started good things together but what is happening between them is sad and painful”.

He said Jibrin has to be determined to achieve as those who are feeding fat on the strained relationship will not want it to work.

Bello prayed that may God guide these elements onto the right path.

These two gentlemen have paid their dues and, according to Bello, they should be allowed to bring their wealth of experience to bear on Kano.

He concluded that, while Kwankwaso started in the Kano State Civil Service and later became the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, rising through the ranks to become a two-term governor, Minister of Defence, Senator, Ambassador and presidential candidate, Ganduje was, on the other hand, a civil servant, Director in FCT, Commissioner, Deputy Governor, Executive Secretary, two-term governor, and now the Chairman of the ruling party.