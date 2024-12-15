Kwankwaso, Donald Duke Obasanjo Meet over Nigerian politics

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) during the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the weekend, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kwankwaso met with Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence in Abeokuta, alongside former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke.

The former Kano governor dislcosed this in a post on his X handle (formerly twitter).

SPONSOR AD

Kwankwaso explained that during the courtesy visit there were deliberations on “significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria defined the conversation.”

The post reads: “I was pleased to be in company of my friend, HE Donald Duke and other associates to pay a courtesy call on President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta.

“Deliberations on significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria defined the conversation.

“We are grateful to Baba for his warm support and hospitality. – RMK,” he wrote.

Daily Trust reports that in November, Obasanjo attended Kwankwaso’s daughter’s wedding in Kano alongside other top political and business leaders in the country.

The former president was seen wearing a red cap, an insignia associated with Kwankwasiyya movement, as he was received at the occasion by Kwankwaso and the governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

See pictures below: