Kwankwaso demands retraction, apology from 247 U Reporters over defamatory publication

Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, has issued a formal notice to 247 U Reporters, demanding an immediate retraction and public…

Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, has issued a formal notice to 247 U Reporters, demanding an immediate retraction and public apology for a recent publication he considers defamatory, aimed at tarnishing his reputation and that of the Kano State government.

The notice, sent through his legal team, H.M. Muhammad & Co., alleges that the defamatory post published by 247 U Reporters was intended to damage Kwankwaso’s hard-earned reputation and that of the Kano State government.

The publication falsely claimed that Kwankwaso was awarded contracts by the Kano State government on two separate occasions and purportedly failed to meet the stipulated terms.

Additionally, it insinuated a violent confrontation between him, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kano State, and the governor himself.

Bauchi to shut down health centres during nationwide protest

LG poll: Bauchi gov, APC bicker over ‘rigging’

The legal notice stated, “We wish to formally announce that we represent Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, henceforth referred to as our client. Pursuant to our client’s explicit instructions, we have reached out to your office regarding a recent publication that has caused significant damage to our client’s and the Kano state government’s reputation.

“These allegations are entirely untrue and have no basis in fact. This serves as a formal cease and desist notice, demanding the immediate retraction of the aforementioned post.”

Kwankwaso is demanding an unreserved public apology to be published in two national daily newspapers and the payment of punitive damages within 48 hours of receipt of this letter.

“Please be advised that such defamatory statements are actionable under the Penal Code. Should you fail to comply with these demands, our client has unequivocally instructed us to pursue all available legal remedies against your office. We urge you to act promptly to mitigate the repercussions of this matter,” the letter concluded.