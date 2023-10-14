Kwankwaso, Abba wed 1,700 couples in Kano

Leaders of the Kwankwasiyya political camp, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, yesterday wedded 1,700 couples at the much anticipated…

Leaders of the Kwankwasiyya political camp, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, yesterday wedded 1,700 couples at the much anticipated mass wedding initiative of the state.

At the grand wedding ceremony held at the Kano Emir’s palace mosque, Kwankwaso was the representative of the 1,700 grooms while Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stood as the representative (Wali) of the brides.

The mass wedding was decentralised with 330 couples wedded within the metropolis while others held ceremonially at different locations in the state to manage crowd.

The Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen, was the officiating master as N50,000 dowry was presented on behalf of each groom to the bride.

