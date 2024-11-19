Kwairanga, NGX Group Chairman, visits Dubai Financial Markets

Group Chairman of NGX Group Plc, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, visited the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) and the Dubai Financial Markets (DFM) to discuss potential areas of collaboration with the two Exchanges in the areas of dual listings, technology and knowledge sharing and training.

At the DFM, he was received by Hamed Ahmed Ali, the MD/Chief Executive Officer, Aysha Al Falasi, Vice President and Maitha Yousif Almaazmi, Senior Specialist in the Listing Affairs Operations Division.

At the DGCX, Alhaji Kwairanga met with Louis Hems, Commercial Director and Tymoor Khan, Head of Global Sales.

Alhaji Kwairanga extolled Nigeria as the next frontier for discerning investors given its young vibrant population, huge natural resources and business minded political leadership. He commended the two Dubai Exchanges for their leadership in the Middle East capital markets and their efforts to deepen the market with a diverse array of products ranging from Commodities to shariah compliant financial assets.

Alhaji Kwairanga stated that Nigeria and the NGX Group was looking for strategic partners who will invest in and develop areas such as power, oil and gas and technology in Nigeria and the sub-Saharan market.