Kuwait donates braille Qur’an to visually impaired students in Kebbi

The Kuwait Blind Association has donated 150 Braille copies of the Holy Qur’an to visually impaired students at the Kebbi State School for Special Needs in Birnin Kebbi.

The gesture aims to empower the students by providing them with the tools to study the Qur’an independently, bridging the gap between them and their sighted peers.

During the presentation, Engineer Imrana Ibn Usman, Special Adviser to the state governor on Religious Affairs, expressed profound gratitude to the Kuwait Blind Association for its invaluable support.

He explained that the donation consists of six-volume sets, each representing a complete Qur’an, ensuring every student has access to the entire holy text.

“The Braille Qur’ans will enable visually impaired students to study the Qur’an just like their sighted counterparts, a significant step in fostering inclusivity,” said Usman.

He also assured the school management of his commitment to relaying the institution’s challenges to the governor, reaffirming the government’s dedication to the welfare and education of people with disabilities.

Usman highlighted the establishment of a Special Needs Commission and the appointment of board members to oversee initiatives aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities.

The school’s principal, Malam Abubakar Yahaya Ambursa, expressed appreciation on behalf of the students and staff.

“Before now, our school did not possess a single complete Braille Qur’an. This donation has filled a critical gap, ensuring both students and teachers have personal copies,” he said.