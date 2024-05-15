Kutep reject appointment of 1st class chief of Takum

The appointment of a first-class chief of Takum has ignited controversy, with the Kutep community rejecting the appointment, claiming that the stool rightfully belongs to…

The appointment of a first-class chief of Takum has ignited controversy, with the Kutep community rejecting the appointment, claiming that the stool rightfully belongs to them.

Chief Emma Ukwen, the National President of the Kutep Yatso of Nigeria (KYN), expressed the community’s rejection of the appointment, asserting that Kutep had already installed their own Ukwe Takum. He criticised the process adopted by the state government, labelling it a charade that fell short of historical and traditional standards.

Chief Ukwen declared that Kutep would not recognise any chief imposed on them by the state government, urging the community to remain calm as the matter is being pursued in court.

Barr Festus Ifedapo (SAN), legal counsel to the Kutep, deemed the installation of the new chief of Takum as illegal. He highlighted that the matter is already before the Court of Appeal, questioning the state government’s decision to proceed with the appointment. Ifedapo assured the Kutep community of his commitment to pursuing the case up to the Supreme Court.

Governor Agbu Kefas recently installed Barrister Sopiya Gboshi as the first-class chief of Takum, further fuelling tensions.

Gboshi, from the Chamba ethnic group in Takum, was presented with the third-class staff of office along with two other chiefs at the Executive Chamber of the Government House in Jalingo. Shortly after, Governor Kefas elevated Gboshi to first-class chief status and presented him with the staff of office.

The Ukwe Takum stool had remained vacant for over twenty-seven years due to disputes surrounding it. Previous governments in the state had failed to resolve the conflict until the recent appointment by Governor Kefas.

Efforts to get reaction from the Taraba state government over rejection of the newly installed first class chief of Takum by Kutep people failed.

The Senior Assistant on Media and Digital Communication to the governor, Mr Emmanuel Bello, could not be reached for comment.

Similarly, the State Commissioner of Information, Hajiya Zainab Usman Jalingo, did not answer calls but replied to a WhatsApp message sent to her by our reporter saying “l will get back to you” but up to the time of filling this report, she did not call back.