Kura collation officer collapses at INEC headquarters

The Collation officer, Professor Muhammad Yushau for Kura LGA in Kano state has collapsed at the entrance of the INEC headquarters and is now on…

The Collation officer, Professor Muhammad Yushau for Kura LGA in Kano state has collapsed at the entrance of the INEC headquarters and is now on admission at an undisclosed hospital.

NNPP extends Kano lead with over 8000 votes

APC’s Radda wins Katsina gov’ship election

His colleague from Garun Malam, Muhammad Shuaibu Abubakar who came in the same vehicle with him will be presenting the results on his behalf to be assisted by the Electoral Officer, Maryam Adamu Abdullahi of Kura LGA.

All the political parties agreed to this arrangement based on the emergency situation.