Kunle Remi, Keppy Ekpenyong, others star in new family movie ‘Praise Party’

Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

Brampton Productions, in collaboration with RevAnuli Inc., is set for its cinematic debut with ‘Praise Party’, a family-friendly Nollywood film, billed to hit the cinemas next month.

Premiering in Lagos on November 5th, 2023, the star-studded production boasts of a sterling cast including Kunle Remi, Keppy Ekpenyong, Eberechukwu Bayray Nwizu, Tina Mba, Sola Fosudu, Chioma Nwosu, Arinze Okonkwo, amongst others.

Written and produced by Nigerian Canadian, Anuli Ajagu, CEO, Brampton Productions, and founder of RevAnuli Inc., the movie directed by US based thespian Obi Martins, illustrates the dynamics of mental and emotional trauma.

Set in Nigeria, it also highlights the importance of community, seeking professional help, and how taking responsibility, counselling, faith, courage and forgiveness can be therapeutic; bringing healing and restoration to hurting souls.

The film has already began garnering international accolades way ahead of its cinematic release.

On July 8, 2023, Praise Party won the coveted ‘Best International Film,’ at the prestigious Charlotte Black Film Festival, North Carolina. The film Praise Party, was also an official selection, and screened at the Canada China International Film Festival (CCIFF) opening weekend, on July 15th 2023, in Montreal Canada.

