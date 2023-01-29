Kumaga hits brace in Lobi Stars 3-0 thumping of Bayelsa United

…As Enyimba, Akwa, 3SC, Sunshine also record home wins Lobi Stars’ new kid on the block, Kumaga Suur, was the hero once again as he…

…As Enyimba, Akwa, 3SC, Sunshine also record home wins

Lobi Stars’ new kid on the block, Kumaga Suur, was the hero once again as he fired his first professional brace in the 3-0 demolition of Bayelsa United in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 4 match played yesterday at the New Jos Township stadium.

After a barren first half, substitute Suur whose solitary strike earned Lobi Stars the maximum points against Abia Warriors in Umuahia continued with his good form as he tapped in Joseph Atule’s tailored cross to give his side the lead in the 67th minute.

The youngster who is making his debut in the Nigeria topflight then doubled Lobi Stars’ lead in the 78th minute when he tapped in another pin-point cross from the diminutive Atule.

Former Katsina United man, Abba Umar, also assisted by Atule, then put the match beyond the visitors when he scored the third with a long range strike in the 84th minute.

The massive win propelled Lobi Stars who have nine points from four matches to second position on Group B table.

In Aba, former African champions, Enyimba FC thrashed Kwara United 3-0. A brace by Chukwuemeka Obioma in the 11th and 68th minute and a goal by Ademola Adebambo in the 18th minute ensured Enyimba pocketed the maximum points.

Elsewhere, Akwa United left it late to beat Plateau United 1-0 as teen sensation James Ajako struck in the 79th minute to hand his side the important win.

At the Pantami stadium, 10-man Gombe United fought back to draw 1-1 with Nasarawa United in an ill-tempered contest that saw over 10 minutes of second half added time.

After veteran striker, Chinedu Ohanachom, put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute, Gombe United were reduced to 10 men when Sani Suleiman was sent off in the 81st minute but the hosts battled until they get their equaliser when Yusuf Taiye scored a stoppage time penalty.

In Ibadan, Tiz Iorwuese’s 78th minute header handed 3SC their first win of the season and sent back hard fighting El-Kanemi Warriors empty handed just as Sunshine Stars also shone for the first time in a 1-0 win against Abia Warriors.

Fumbling Rangers forced Niger Tornadoes to a 0-0 draw in Kaduna the north-east derby between Wikki Tourists and new boys, Doma United also ended in a barren draw.