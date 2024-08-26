Kukah decries lack of prosecution of attackers of northern Christians

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has expressed deep concern over the persistent lack of prosecution for attacks on Christians in Northern…

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has expressed deep concern over the persistent lack of prosecution for attacks on Christians in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking virtually at the Silver Jubilee Anniversary of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba Nigeria Eko Subordinate Council on Sunday in Lagos, Bishop Kukah lamented the absence of justice for victims of violence against Christians in the region.

He highlighted several instances of unpunished violence, noting that no one has been held accountable for the burning of churches or the destruction of Christian properties.

He cited specific incidents, such as the open slaughter of a pastor in Adamawa and the killings of priests in Benue and Kaduna, emphasising that these crimes seem to occur without consequences.

Bishop Kukah urged Christians to unite beyond ethnic divisions and face the challenges with courage and resilience.

He spoke about the need for Christians to embrace the reality of martyrdom, given the persistent threats and violence they face.

The event’s Worthy Grand Knight, Sir Tony Nnachetta, described the anniversary celebration as a moment of gratitude for the past 25 years of Catholic action.

He announced that the church has initiated a N50 million project to build an ICT centre for 10 public schools in Lagos, which will commence soon in collaboration with the Lagos State government.