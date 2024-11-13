Kukah Centre trains political parties’ managers on deepening democracy

National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yusuf Dantalle, has harped on the need for capacity building programmes for managers of political parties across the country.

Dantalle spoke in Lagos during the Political Party Development Workshop for Technical Working Groups (TWGs) of political parties organised by the Kukah Centre and Nigeria Women Trust Fund.

The TWGs is a strategy grouping as part of the implementation strategy under the EU-Support to Political Parties project.

Dantalle, who is the National Chairman of Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) said managers of political parties need to improve their capacity to perform optimally.

“And this program is about building capacity for the managers of the political parties and by extension, it will catalyze into a better democratic atmosphere because we’ll have better managers of political parties.

“It is a wonderful and welcome development. And once again, I thank the European Union in partnership with The Kukah Foundation for this wonderful initiative,” he said.

He said to deepen democracy, there was the need to build the special vehicle for the assumption of people into office through a democratic space, adding, “It’s as good as we are doing the same thing and this is a propelling force for the focus of IPAC on democracy in Nigeria.”

Deputy National Woman Leader of PDP, Hon. Maryam Bagel, said finance has become a major challenge for women in politics, adding that Nigerian politics is becoming more and more expensive.