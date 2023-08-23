Kukah Centre suggests solution to security threats in North West

The Executive Director of the Kukah Centre, Father Atta Barkindo has suggested what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should do in addition to the appointment of…

The Executive Director of the Kukah Centre, Father Atta Barkindo has suggested what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should do in addition to the appointment of security chiefs and ministers to address security threats in the country, especially the North-West region.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen at a one-day high-level town hall meeting on promoting peace and security in the North-West, held in Kaduna Tuesday, he said the government should liberalise the economy by allowing the private sector to thrive and employ millions of unemployed people.

“Second, we need security reform in this country, the welfare of our security personnel must be packaged in such a way that they are motivated in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

“We must also curb the culture of impunity. There is no accountability in this country, people steal and go free, they kill and go free with no one holding them to account. If we do not deal with that culture, all of us can be consumed by it.”

A traditional father, District Head of Doka, Kaduna, Alhaji Bala Tijjani Muhammed expressed worry over the current security situation in the North-West, saying, “The North West is turning into a battleground and if care is not taken, it will be deadlier than what we have in the North-East.”

He emphasised the need to work with traditional institutions considering the role they have been playing over the years.

In her keynote presentation titled; “Empowering Women in Peace Building: Highlighting the Role of Women in Promoting Peace and Security, and the Need for Gender-Sensitive Approaches in Conflict”, a Permanent Commissioner with the Kaduna State Peace Commission, Barr Rebecca Sako-John noted that achieving lasting solutions to security in the country will be difficult without involving women in the decision-making process.

Earlier, Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, who was represented at the meeting by the Administrator of Kaduna Central Territorial Authority, Samuel Aruwan restated the commitment of his administration to public safety.

