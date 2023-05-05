Kuje jail attack: FG promotes officer for gallantry

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board has approved the promotion of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II James Benjamin to Assistant Superintendent of…

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board has approved the promotion of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II James Benjamin to Assistant Superintendent of Corrections I for the gallantry displayed during the Kuje jail attack in June 2022.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the promotion was sequel to the recommendation of the Controller-General of the Service, Haliru Nababa.

The Controller-General, represented by the Deputy Controller General, covering duty, in charge of the Directorate of Human Resource, Ahmadu Adamu, said the Service was poised to recognise and reward the commitment of its personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Adamu, while imploring officers and men of the Service to be dedicated to duty, charged the newly elevated officer to do more.

ASC I James Benjamin, recruited into the Service on August 6, 2012 as Assistant Inspector, was, until his present promotion, an Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II.