Kudos Governor Abiodun but…

Thanks for extending your newspaper circulation to Shagamu where I bought a copy today.

As for governance in Ogun State, our Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun is fairly doing well. However, we appeal to the state government to construct the Iperu-Ode-Saapade road linking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The road is very critical and is economically viable as it will serve the Gateway International Airport located along Iperu-Ilishan road in addition to its general use by the commuters and especially serving as the main link to Remo North Local Government.

Also, the government should enforce strictly the existing anti-open grazing law in all the parts of the state. Till date, the herders are still seen on the local roads and major highways in the state with their cattle and destroying people’s farms and depriving farmers their means of livelihood.

Furthermore, the government should revive the abandoned rubber plantation along Shagamu and Ikenne road. If the plantation is revived, it will be a game changer and contribute to the revenue of the government and provide jobs and economic opportunities for the populace.

Lastly, we appeal to the federal government to rehabilitate the Shagamu-Ore axis of the Sagamu-Benin Expressway. Kidnappers have turned the axis as their hideout to abduct and escape with innocent citizens because of the very bad condition of the road.

Leke Ojeyemi, Shagamu, Ogun State