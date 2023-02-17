✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kudermetova stuns Gauff in Doha to set up Swiatek clash

Veronika Kudermetova upset the Doha Open seedings to defeat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Thursday and set up a semifinal clash with…

Veronika Kudermetova upset the Doha Open seedings to defeat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Thursday and set up a semifinal clash with world No 1 Iga Swiatek.

Russian 25-year-old Kudermetova, ranked eight, needed just over two hours to complete victory over the world No 4.

If she is to reach a first WTA final since Istanbul last April, Kudermetova will have to get past a refreshed Swiatek.

The reigning French and US Open champion reached the last-four when last weekend’s Abu Dhabi title winner Belinda Bencic withdrew from their quarterfinal.

 

