Kpakor, other Nigeria fans react to Ten Hag sacking

Football fans in Nigeria have shared their thoughts on the recent changes at Old Trafford, which saw Ruud van Nistelrooy appointed as interim manager.

Yesterday, Manchester United dismissed manager Erik Ten Hag with immediate effect, less than 24 hours after a damaging defeat to struggling West Ham United in the Premier League.

The loss marked United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season, placing them 14th in the standings after nine games.

While some United fans in Nigeria welcomed the decision, rival fans humorously wished Ten Hag had stayed longer for their favorite clubs to secure maximum points in upcoming matches against United.

A former Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Moses Kpakor, who apparently had been left disillusioned by previous games is relieved as he said he will start watching Man Utd games.

“Now I think I will start to watch Manchester United’s matches again. Former Super Eagles defensive midfielder,” he said.

On X (formerly Twitter), Nizzy @niceboy_nizzy said he was sad and jokingly called Man Utd a wicked club.

“Sad. This is very bad, why don’t wait until we play against him on Sunday, wicked club. Ten Hag was a good coach,” he wrote.

Another fan, Fandu est mauvais @Tim_josh_15 likened the English club to Nigeria where citizens miss previous presidents.

“God no let us miss Ten Hag oo, cos Man U nemesis wan be like Nigeria own,” he said.

Another angry fan, Taiwo_Ajakaye @dmightyangel said the Dutch coach should be arrested and handed over to Nigerian fans, apparently for the poor results the club had often churned out.

“Don’t just sack this guy, Erik Ten Hag needs to be arrested and handed over to @ManUtd fans in Nigeria. I want to show him something,” he said.

Boluwatife @bolu__temi requested that the dismissed coach should be sent to Nigeria also to face some ‘pains.’

“Please send Ten Hag to Nigeria, I need him to queue for fuel,” he requested.

A Liverpool fan, Lord of Nigeria @Lord_of_Nigeria who apparently was mocking Man Utd based on the historical rivalry between both clubs said he was glad to see the club in ruins and would miss the coach.

“Ten Hag bye. It was fun watching United disaster class, I will miss you. Honest Liverpool fan,” he said.

Maha_SamaX @Ahmedmaha3 likened Man Utd to Nigeria in respect of leadership.

“Man United case be like Nigeria and leadership, if Ten Hag go now, Dey go say Ten Hag better ohh,” he stated.