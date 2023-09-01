Korea agency collaborates with Nigeria, Rwanda, on knowledge exchange

The Republic of Korea through its International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Office in Nigeria had collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE)…

The Republic of Korea through its International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Office in Nigeria had collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE) and Galaxy Backbone (GBB) and organised a knowledge exchange programme via the South-South and Triangular Cooperation.

In a press statement, KOICA said the collaboration involved Nigeria, Rwanda, and the Republic of Korea, and was designed specifically for the Nigerian Government Service Portal (GSP) team.

The event, which was held in Kigali, Rwanda featured study visits and discussions related to policies, strategies, and programmes for Rwanda’s digitalisation journey.

The Nigerian GSP team embarked on a six-day working visit from August 21 to 26, 2023. The study visit was organised as part of an effort to promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences between Nigeria and Rwanda through KOICA, with a specific focus on enhancing e-government development.

In delivering his welcome remarks, the Deputy Country Director of KOICA Rwanda, Mr. Kim Kwonho, who represented the country director, commended the efforts of KOICA in driving a convergence point between Rwanda and Nigeria in the area of digital governance.

He re-echoed the importance and benefits of cooperative efforts among different countries through knowledge-sharing and exchange programmes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...