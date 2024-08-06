✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Korda wins Washington Open 32 years after father

Sebastian Korda said it was “probably the most special moment” of his career as he emulated his father by winning the Washington Open. The 24-year-old…

Sebastian Korda said it was “probably the most special moment” of his career as he emulated his father by winning the Washington Open.

The 24-year-old beat Flavio Cobolli 4-6 6-2 6-0 to win the second title of his career.

Sebastian’s father, Petr, won the competition in 1992, making them the first father and son to win the same title in ATP Tour history.

Sebastian’s coach Radek Stepanek, who Petr once coached, won the 2011 Washington Open.

The victory against Cobolli means Korda will rise to a career-high ranking as the world number 18.

 

