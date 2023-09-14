KOICA, Red Cross partner to support access to PHC services in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa

By Ojoma Akor and Nana Yahaya The Republic of Korea through its grant aid and technical cooperation agency , Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has…

The Republic of Korea through its grant aid and technical cooperation agency , Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has signed a grant agreement with the International Committee on Red Cross ( ICRC) to improve safe and sustainable access to primary health services in conflict-violence-affected communities in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states.

The agreement is a collaborative effort between the two parties to provide access to primary health services, particularly for neonatal and child care, as well as maternal and reproductive health care.

The program titled “Supporting Safe and Sustainable Access to Primary Health Services for Conflict- and Violence-Affected Communities in Nigeria,” is expected to benefit approximately 588,863 individuals, including pregnant women and children, between 2023 and 2025.

Speaking during the exercise yesterday in Abuja, the Country Director, KOICA Nigeria, Son Sungil, said, the program woul bring relief to victims of conflict and violence in the region.

He said it would provide preventive and curative healthcare services that satisfy both national and international standards at the community level.

The International Committee on Red Cross’s Head of Delegation to Nigeria, Yann Bonzon, thanked KOICA Nigeria and the Republic of Korea for their support.

He said that the funding would benefit community members and improve the capacity of health workers within the region.

Bonzon reaffirmed ICRC’s mission to provide health services to individuals affected by violence and to build the capacity of health workers, while maintaining the organization’s principles of impartiality, neutrality, and independence.

