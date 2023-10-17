Kogi West elders endorse ADC candidate, Leke Abejide

Kogi West Elders Forum (KWEF) has endorsed a candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Leke Abejide, as the Okun-Yoruba-speaking consensus candidate for the…

Kogi West Elders Forum (KWEF) has endorsed a candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Leke Abejide, as the Okun-Yoruba-speaking consensus candidate for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by chairman of the forum, General David Jemibewon (rtd), at the end of their meeting yesterday.

The elders said having gone through the stages of engagement and assessment of candidates, including the consideration of popular opinion, the highest-scoring candidate among the three frontline candidates in Kogi West senatorial district was Hon. Leke Abejide.

The forum solicited the support and cooperation of everyone in pushing the consensus candidate through to victory in the election, and appealed to Kogi Central and East to support their consensus candidate for a stronger bond of unity in the state.

The forum also appealed to the other two candidates from the western senatorial district to support Abejide, saying they will “remain as heroes at the end of success.”

The communiqué reads in part, “Hitherto, KWEF had agitated for power to rotate to the West since 2019. The agitation was considered legitimate, reasonable, fair and in the interest of peace, equity, and justice in the state. This was because the district had been shortchanged from the power-sharing arrangement to occupy the exalted office of the executive governor of the state since its creation in 1991.”

