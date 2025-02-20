Kogi varsity shuts down indefinitely over students’ protest

The management of the Federal University, Lokoja in Kogi State, has closed down the institution indefinitely to forestall further loss of lives and prosperity.

This was contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr. Rebecca Aimiohu Okojie, on Thursday and made available to the newsmen in Lokoja.

The management alleged that the students had barricaded the main gate of the university since the accident that killed five students of the institution on Monday, making entry into the campus difficult.

“The closure followed the unfortunate loss of lives of five students to a tragic trailer accident at Felele, on Monday 17th February, 2025.

“Since the incident, students have barricaded the gates of the university despite magnanimous intervention from the state government as well as frantic efforts and appeal by the university management for calm.

“Accordingly, arising from the advice of the state security agencies and to forestall further loss of lives and prosperity, the vice chancellor after due consultation with the management has decided on behalf of the Senate that the university, both campuses be closed down indefinitely.

“Students are to vacate campuses on or before 12 noon on Thursday, February 20.”

Recall that the students of the institution on Wednesday, led by their union president, Comrade Benjamin Olorunfemi Timothy, threatened to block the highway at the campus side during the day period to stem accidents in the area.