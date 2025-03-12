Kogi takes over electricity market, as stakeholders harp on consumers’ interests

The Kogi state Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has said it has taken over regulatory responsibilities of intra state electricity market as from March 12th 2025 to operate optimally for the benefit of the people .

The chairman of KERC , Engineer Ibrahim S. Abdwaaris disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday at stakeholders Engagement Town hall meeting.

He said the KERC is expected to improve service quality , accountability and transparent electricity distribution , including transparent electricity tariff to consumers .

The commission chairman added that the move is to ensure perfect regulatory framework that will build confidence in investors, as it has been empowered to provide clear and predictable regulatory environment that will protect return on investment.

“We will balance the business interest of all stakeholders in the electricity value chain.

“We will ensure fair , transparent and cost reflective tariff. We are committed to transparency ,public engagement,fair hearing and response to all issues before the commission”, he said .

According to the chairman of KERC , the commission will continue on going engagement with relevant stakeholders, businesses, communities and consumer groups to ensure smooth transition alignment of jurisdiction and responsibilities by all players in the electricity market .

He stated that NERC issued order to transition to state in September 2024, in response to requested transfer of regulatory responsibilities of intra state electricity market to kogi state in August 2024.

“We will open communication channels for feedbacks, concerns and suggestions to facilitate operational relationships and immediate action”, he added.

He added that electricity Act was signed by the FGN June 2023, empowering state to develop thier electricity market; stressing that Kogi state electricity bill was passed by the state house of Assembly in June 2024.

Engineer Ibrahim S. Abdwaaris added further that the state was among the seven out of ten states that got approval from NERC to market electricity in their respective states , stressing that structure have been put in place for effective take off of the project without tears .

In his remarks, the state commissioner of information and communication , Kinsley Fanwo said the attempt is to ensure available , affordable, acceasable and adequate power supply that will boost tourism, hospitality and investments in the state.

However, several stakeholders raised the issue of outrageous bill, metering and frequent power outage and capacity of the state government to market electricity in the state.

They advised the state government to put effective structure on ground that will be able to handle existing challenges, stressing that the move should be able to protect consumers’ interests.

“Interest of the electricity consumers should be properly spelt out . Any marketing of electricity without addressing the interest of the consumers may be counter productive.

“The issues of metering, estimate and outrageous bills , frequent light outage and inherited legal tussle of former service provider should be properly addressed”, said Idris Miliki, a Lokoja based Right Activist .

The stakeholders engagement Townhall meeting was witnessed by people from different shades of life, including traditional rulers and community leaders.