Kogi Poly withdraws 313 students for poor performance

The authorities of Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja have withdrawn 313 students from the institution over poor academic performance in the first semester of 2022/2023 academic session.

Head of the Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution, Mrs Uredo Omale, disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja.

According to her, the withdrawal of the students followed the consideration of the report of the Academic Board Central Result Verification Committee at the meeting of the board held on June 22, 2023.

The affected students cut across 17 departments and 28 programmes being run across the institution.

Accordingly, ND1 Office Technology and Management with 43 withdrawn students topped the list, while ND1 Public Administration had 39, and ND1 Information and Library Science had 28 withdrawn students.

Meanwhile, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, who chaired the board said the decision to withdraw the students was part of the resolve to maintain high academic standard and breed worthy academic ambassadors.

