Kogi poly Rector warns students to stay clear out of cultism , other vices in campus

The Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has admonished matriculating students for 2024/ 2025 academic session to keep off from cultism and other social vices that could impede their academic exercise in the institution.

The Rector of the institution, Professor Salisu Usman Ogbo dropped this hint at the 32nd matriculation ceremony held at the weekend at the main campus of the institution in Lokoja.

The matriculating students for 2024/2025 academic session, comprise 3,708 for National Diploma and 2,841 for Higher National Diploma, spreading across eight schools and 57 various programmes in the Polytechnic.

Among others, Professor Ogbo warned the new students to stay clear off all forms of social vices such as cultism, gun-running, examination malpractice and drug abuse.

He also told them to distance themselves from alcoholic addiction, unhealthy social gatherings, cybercrimes, incitement to violence as well as as gangsterism, misuse and destruction of public property, stealing, indecent dressing.

“My simple warning is for you to stay away from these vices to avoid running foul of the law. Any breach will attract appropriate penalties, including outright expulsion and prosecution.

“Ignorance of the law has no place in the Polytechnic and will not be condoned. Let me particularly emphasize on cultism, which is completely forbidden on our campus. You are therefore warned to desist from any form of luring cult-related activities in the institution”, he said .

He therefore charged the students to be security conscious and should support the efforts of the management by reporting suspicious activities to the appropriate authority for immediate action.

While he congratulated the newly admitted students, he advised them to be in possession of their identity card always , particularly while in the campus , advising them to seek for more clearance from Students’ Information Handbook that will guide them on the dos and don’ts of the institution.

He added that the National Board for Technical Education on the institutional has accredited fully ,the 27 programmes being run by the institution which was presented between December 18 and 20, 2024.

However, professor Ogbo saluted the courage, foresight and doggedness of former Governor Yahaya Bello which he attributed to the unprecedented, stable and predictable academic calendar which the school enjoys.

The highlight of the occasion was the administering of oath on the matriculating students to be of good behaviour ,which in turn usher them in officially to the institution.

A matriculating student, Yemisi Oyebamiji, (ND1) thanked the institution for giving her admission to study mass communication, assuring of good behaviour through out the course of her study in the institution.