Kogi police command gets new commissioner

Mr Onuoha Bethrand has assumed duty as the 38th Commissioner of Police in Kogi State.

Bethrand took over from Akeem Yusuf, who has been deployed to the force headquarters, Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, SP William Ovye Aya, disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

“The new CP hails from Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State. He holds a B.A (Hons) in History/Sociology, University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and MA International Relations, Ibadan.

“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in the year 1992 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police”, the statement read.

The new Commissioner of Police had held several command positions.

Until his redeployment to Kogi State, he was the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Anti-Human Trafficking, Force CID, Abuja.

