Kogi: Ododo appoints 12 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi

Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi has approved the appointment of 12 new Permanent Secretaries with a charge for them to be prudent and live up to expectations.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Elijah Evinemi, the state’s Head of Service, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He said that the new permanent secretaries were carefully selected based on merit, fairness and justice from their respective constituencies to fill the available vacancies.

The statement quoted the governor as urging the new appointees to live up to expectation in the discharge of their schedules with utmost loyalty, dedication and uprightness.

The new permanent secretaries included Momoh Aziz Steven from Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA), Negedu Muhammed Bala, Ankpa I Constituency and Haruna Jibo Muhammed from Bassa LGA.

Others are Ejigbo Akoji, Dekina-Biraidu Constituency; Enimola Enimola, Kabba- Bunu LGA; Fashoba Ayo- Sunday, Mopa- Amuro LGA; Adurodija Ebenezer, Ogori-Magongo LGA and Enehe Dorcas Omeneke, Okehi LGA.

Also appointed are Sanni Haruna Muhammed, Okene I Constituency; Ochu Philips Omeiza, Okene II Constituency; Shaibu Danjuma Fabian, Olamaboro LGA; and Baiyegunsi Taiwo, Yagba – East LGA. (NAN)

