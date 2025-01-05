Kogi monarch seeks return of displaced Egbiras

The Ohimozu of Mozum Kingdom in Bassa LGA of Kogi state, HRH King Alhaji Khalid Ali Bukar (II), has appealed to the state government to expedite efforts towards ensuring that the displaced Egbira’s natives especially in neigboring Ibiroko community return to their ancestral land.

Alhaji Bukar, who is also the Provost, Kogi State Council of Chiefs, made the plea during the annual Egbira cultural festival organized by the Mozum Community Development Association (MOCDA) over the weekend.

He said the Egbira natives of Ibiroko were displaced as a result of communal crisis between the Egbira and Bassa Kwomus, which he said led to loss of lives and property eight years ago.

He said the affected Egbira natives could no longer have access to engage in hunting and fishing, which he said were their major occupation.

“Besides, Ibiroko is centred in this kingdom which has a long history where our ancestors lived there for decades. And our major occupations are fishing and hunting. And that is where we have the biggest fish ponds in the community, while the court has even ruled that the pond belongs to the Egbira natives of the community,” he said.

According to him, since the state government under the leadership of Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has made efforts towards restoring peace in the warring community, there was need to fastrack the process of ensuing those displaced return to their ancestral homes.

He, however, noted that the crisis has also affected Mozum community especially education and health sectors, saying majority of his subjects were forced to relocate with their families to the city.

He said it was as a result of the crisis in Ibiroko community that forced both primary and secondary school teachers to seek transfer out of Mozum community.

The monarch, however, stated the Egbira cultural festival is celebrated annually in order to foster Peace and unity .

Also speaking, Yakubu Galadima, a legal practitioner, who is also a traditional title holder (OKUMAGU OF MOZUM), said Mozum kingdom has a long history with prominent Egbira sons and daughters across the world.

He said the Egbiras have always been a one family whenever they meet themselves, saying the celebration of the Egbira cultural festival will further foster peace and unity.

The special adviser to Kogi state government, on Emergency Management Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed, who represented the governor, urged the people of Mozum kingdom and other neigboring communities to continue live in peace irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnic affiliation.

“And specifically, the governor is so much concerned about the displaced Egbira’s people of Ibiroko community, in which he had already directed the state house of assembly to expedite all the process that will ensure that those displaced retuned back to their ancestral homes in no distance time,’ he said.