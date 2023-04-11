Kogi monarch abducted, Palace worker shot dead

The traditional ruler of Oghara in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, has been abducted. Our correspondent learnt that gunmen invaded his palace…

Our correspondent learnt that gunmen invaded his palace in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was gathered that a female domestic worker identified as Toyin Onare was shot dead during the attack.

Also, two other Chiefs, (Pa.) David Obadofin, and one Temidayo Elewa, were abducted.

The Kogi state police command’s spokesman, SP William Aya, confirmed the incident, saying the hoodlums arrived at the palace around 3am and shot sporadically before gaining access to the palace.

Aya added that Chief Obadofin who was a major cashew farmer and a traditional ruler with one of his boys who were resting in the front of his house as at the time of the. attack.

He said the gunmen whisked the traditional ruler and Temidayo to the bush, adding that one person, however, escaped.

He said Toyin, who was shot at the palace did not die immediately, but was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Kabba, headquarters of the LGA.

SP Aya added that the state Commissioner of police, Hakeem Yusuf, had deployed a tactical team of officers to the area to fish out the perpetrators and rescue the victim.