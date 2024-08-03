✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Kogi LG chairman escaped from kidnappers’ den – Police

The police in Kogi have said that the caretaker chairman (CTC) of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Mr Zacchaeus Dare-Michael, has escaped from his kidnappers’ den.…

kogi
Map of Kogi State

The police in Kogi have said that the caretaker chairman (CTC) of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Mr Zacchaeus Dare-Michael, has escaped from his kidnappers’ den.

Dare-Michael was on Friday reportedly kidnapped by some gunmen on the Kaba-Okene road while on his way home.

He was said to have been abducted alongside some of his aides.

Confirming this, the Kogi Police Command’s spokesman, Williams Ovye-Aya, said, ”I can confirm that the chairman graciously escaped from kidnappers in the early hours of Saturday.

“Our Divisional Police Officer in Kabba has confirmed that to me.

“It’s the work of God that the chairman was able to escape from his abductors

“We give God the glory that he has returned to his family hale and hearty.

“All the same, our officers and men are already trailing the kidnappers to arrest them and rescue other people in their possessions,” he said.

A family friend who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity said: “I heard that the chairman is back home. I am yet to visit his family house.” (NAN)

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories