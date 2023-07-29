Kogi guber: Adeleke heads 120-Man Campaign for Melaye

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 120-member campaign council for the 11th November governorship election. National…

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 120-member campaign council for the 11th November governorship election.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is to chair the campaign committee of the party in Kogi.

The party charged the national campaign council to work with seriousness it deserves to ensure victory for its candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, at the November 11 poll.

Other members of campaign council include, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, who is to serve as Deputy Chairman, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, former Senate President, David Mark, former PDP National Chairman, Ahmadu Ali, among others.

According to the statement, the committee is expected to be inaugurated on Wednesday, August 2, at the National Executive Committee Hall, at the party National Secretariat in Abuja.

