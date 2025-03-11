Kogi govt mourns ex-deputy governor Patrick Adaba

Kogi State governor, Ahmed Ododo, has mourned the passing of former deputy governor, Chief Patrick Adaba, who died on Sunday in Abuja at the age of 79.

Ododo, in a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, on Monday in Lokoja, extended his deepest condolences to the Adaba family and the people of Kogi.

Chief Patrick Adaba was the younger brother of the late Dr Tom Adaba, the first Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), who died in February in Abuja at the age of 84.

The governor described Adaba as a shining model of leadership, service, and dedication to the progress of Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.

He said Adaba, who was deputy governor to the late Prince Abubakar Audu, served with integrity, patriotism and an unwavering commitment to the development of Kogi.

“His contributions to governance, his statesmanship, and his role in shaping the early foundation of Kogi State will never be forgotten,” he said.

Dodo said that in and out of office Adaba was still being consulted due to his wealth of experience of the state. (NAN)