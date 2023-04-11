Kogi gov’ship: You are on your way to prison, Melaye fires back at Wike

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the coming governorship primary in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has accused the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, of attacking him because of his refusal to support his presidential ambition.

Reacting to comments by Governor Wike that he does not have what it takes to be the Governor of Kogi, Melaye accused Wike of mismanaging Rivers’ resources, saying his prison uniform is being sewn.

According to Melaye, “the pain of Wike is he wanted my support for his misplaced aspiration to become the Flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 Presidential election, but knowing his avowed credential to be eminently unworthy of the ticket I deployed support for Atiku Abubakar, a cosmopolitan and cultured statesman who ignored all the tantrums of Wike throughout the period of the election.

“If Wike were a reflective mind he should now be more concerned about his post-tenure survival, because with the recklessness he exhibited in mismanaging the resources of Rivers State, his prison uniform must have been sewn and his inmate number must be waiting for his allocation.

“As for me I will not only continue to savour my freedom, I will be sending relief assistance to Wike from Government House Lokoja, by the grace of God,” he said.

Melaye said Wike sees nothing good in the leadership of the PDP, “yet he can not move to another Party, because which Party will accept Wike in his irredeemable state of ignominious liability.

“As the good people of Kogi State prepare for the Gubernatorial election, the choice is theirs to make. All the evil machinations and self-destructive conduct of Wike will fail. I have neither sought for nor expected support from Wike. My aspiration is on course.”

Melaye also boosted that his specialty is to tame lions, “whether they be white or black, dwelling in rocks or floating on Rivers.”

He also said, “Wike should be reminded that Kogi is not Rivers, and the people of Kogi State would not worship any foreign God. Above all, Wike should also understand that power belongs to God, and He gives it to whoever he wants, even the basest of men. And but for this absolute and indiscriminate dispensation by God, how did a person like Nyesom Wike become a governor? Is it his oratory, diligence, finesse, wealth or intellectual endowment?

“Today, Wike can take a swipe at me, and mark me down as unqualified to govern my state, but has he forgotten that he believed my Gubernatorial aspiration in 2019? Can he be reminded that I have served as a member of the Federal House of Representatives and have also been elected twice into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”