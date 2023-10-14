Kogi gov’ship: Those threatening violence will be neutralised before election – Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said those threatening violence in the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be neutralised before…

The governor, who stated this on Saturday during the governorship campaign in Kabba, Kogi-West Senatorial District, said security agencies would rise to the occasion.

He said, “I want to tell you to ignore those who are threatening violence because they will be neutralised way before the election. They will be disappointed. I want to call on the security agencies to rise to the occasion. You have done it before, you can do it again. My people are not ready to give them a chance.”

Bello said his administration had made remarkable achievements and urged the people to vote APC to consolidate on the gains.

He said, “The achievements of my administration are visible for all to see. This is not the time for us to be complacent. We cannot afford to be in the opposition, not with the many plans President Bola Tinubu’s administration has for Kogi State.

“In the last couple of years, we have built and rebuilt our infrastructure. We have made Kogi money and resources to work for the people. We cannot afford to be dragged back.

“I appeal to the people of Kogi-West to vote for the APC to enable consolidation, and unity amongst our people and to ensure that the coming generation of the people of Kogi-West can be proud of what has been achieved.”

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Usman Ododo, said promised to build on the successes recorded by the Bello-led administration.

“I’m prepared to serve and to open a new page of development in the state. Governor Yahaya Bello has laid a solid foundation for the state and I’m poised to ensure sustainability and consolidation,” he said.

