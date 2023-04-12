Kogi gov’ship: LP female aspirant vows to tackle political intolerance

A female Labour Party aspirant for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Dr Atule Ahmadu-Afolabi, has taken her battle to Abuja, scouting…

A female Labour Party aspirant for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, Dr Atule Ahmadu-Afolabi, has taken her battle to Abuja, scouting for both Kogi indigenes and other supporters.

She said she has the ability to tackle political discrimination and other social vices that threaten security and democratic principles in the state.

The aspirant, who was at the party’s presidential campaign office in Abuja, said the state has been characterised by so many political abnormalities, which only a determined and caring mother can change.

While she decried the rate of political intolerance and hostility to the women folk in the state, she vowed not to be deterred by any of the antics, which male politicians were using to scare women away.

Ahmadu-Afolabi disclosed that her decision to occupy the Lord Lugard House in Lokoja as next governor of the state, was predicated on the urgent needs to salvage the state from imminent collapse due to maladministration.

She further stated that apart from denying civil servants their legitimate wages by the present administration, the state’s healthcare system was in a deep mess.

“My main focus is to ensure that Kogi state is economically viable through selfless services.