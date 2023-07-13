Kogi gov’ship: Court dismisses Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by a former senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, challenging the result of the…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by a former senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, challenging the result of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in the state.

Adeyemi and a son of a former governor of the state, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, had filed suits FHC/ABJ/CS/556/2023 and FHC/ABJ/ CS/557/2023 asking the court to declare APC’s primary that produced Usman Ododo as illegal, unlawful and invalid for the November governorship election.

In his judgment on Wednesday, Justice James Omotosho held that Audu’s suit lacked merit, adding that the majority decision on the candidate of the party stood and that the will of a few could not override the will of the majority.

The judge noted that the suit made an allegation of forgery of results of the primary which was criminal in nature and ought to be proved beyond reasonable doubt, adding that failure to discharge the burden of proof by producing the forged results or the original “is fatal to the case of the applicant.”

Adeyemi had alleged unlawful selection of Governor Yahaya Bello’s preferred candidate, Ododo as against the provision of Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution and sections 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act, as well as Article 20 of the APC Constitution.

