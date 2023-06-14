✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kogi gov sacks commissioner, 2 others

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday sacked Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh. Also sacked were Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency…

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday sacked Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh.

Also sacked were Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Mr Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Hajiya Maryam Salifu, Part-time Chairman, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The sacking of the trio was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja.

Although no reason was given for Apeh’s sack, Ayoade-Arike said the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She, however, said that Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of “misconduct”. NAN

 

