Kogi gov sacks commissioner, 2 others

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday sacked Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh.

Also sacked were Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Mr Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Hajiya Maryam Salifu, Part-time Chairman, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The sacking of the trio was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja.

Although no reason was given for Apeh’s sack, Ayoade-Arike said the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She, however, said that Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of “misconduct”. NAN

