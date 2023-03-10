Kogi boy trying to ‘arrest‘ thieves on yam farm hacked to death

A boy has reportedly been hacked to death by criminals on a farm in Ikefi village in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State. The incident was…

A boy has reportedly been hacked to death by criminals on a farm in Ikefi village in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of Kogi State.

The incident was said to have happened on Wednesday when the boy raised an alarm to alert his father as he sighted someone trying to harvest their yam.

A resident, Ajibili Achonu, said the incident occurred shortly after the boy arrived at the farm with his father.

He said, “The boy separated from his father on arriving at the farm and in the process of wandering around he saw a criminal harvesting their yam.

“On spotting the criminal, the boy shouted to alert his father who was a few metres away in another section of the farm.

“The boy continued shouting, “Thief, thief”, running after the criminal, unknown to him that another criminal, was on a tree keeping watch on the environment.

“The second criminal jumped down from the tree, trailed the boy and hacked him to death with a cutlass.”

The father ran home and alerted the community, who trooped out against the suspected criminals who were said to have disappeared.

While tension is said to have gripped the community, the corpse of the boy was reportedly deposited in a mortuary at Ajaka, the headquarters of the LGA.

The police command’s spokesman, SP William Aya, promised to link up with the DPO of the area to get the details of the incident.