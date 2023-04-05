Kogi attack: 10 were killed, 50 houses razed – witness

A resident of Aloko -Oganenigwu in Dekina local government areas of Kogi state, Elder David Abimaje, has said the gunmen who invaded three communities, last…

A resident of Aloko -Oganenigwu in Dekina local government areas of Kogi state, Elder David Abimaje, has said the gunmen who invaded three communities, last Sunday, killed 10 people and set not less than 50 houses ablaze.

Abimaje disclosed this on Wednesday at Aloko-Oganenigu during the visit of Governor Yahaya Bello to the communities.

Giving a breakdown of casualties, Abemaji said five people were picked up dead in Aloko- Oganenigu, three in Edede community and two others Ojuole community.

“The attackers numbering over one hundred entered the community with guns and gallons of petrol and started shooting and killing people, while setting over fifty houses ablaze”, said Abimaje.

According to him, the attackers were advancing towards Ojoapata Ojole and Ubaobu communities before the reinforcement of the military.

Governor Yahaya Bello who visited the Aloko-Oganenigu on Wednesday for on spot assessment of the incident charged security agencies in the state to investigate the causes of the attack in three communities in Dekina Local Government Area.

He ordered the security operatives to investigate the incident thoroughly to unravelled the perpetrators and made them to face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Bello who was represented by his Deputy, chief Edward Onoja, described the killings and destruction of property in the communities as barbaric.

“The attack is barbaric, though such incident is not very frequent in Kogi state, in 2018 one of the adjoining communities experienced such attack that made the governor to visit the community despite the difficult terrains.

“This recent attack will be the end as government will not relent until the needful is done to give the communities peace of mind. No body can come to the state kill people and go back freely , we must arrest them and bring them to book” he said.

However, the governor commended the security agencies for being proactive which scaled down the level of destruction, charging them to embark on independent investigation to put a lasting solution to the unwanted attacks.