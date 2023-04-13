Kogi assembly majority leader resigns in protest over terrorist tag

The Kogi State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Alhaji Murktar Bajeh (APC-Okehi), has resigned his position in protest of the terrorist tag thrown at him…

The Kogi State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Alhaji Murktar Bajeh (APC-Okehi), has resigned his position in protest of the terrorist tag thrown at him and eight other colleagues.

The state governor, Yahaya Bello, had on March 23 branded nine of the 25 assembly members as terrorists for their alleged roles during the March 18 House of Assembly elections held in the state.

Bello had requested the legislature in a letter to the Speaker, Mr Matthew Kolawale, to suspend the nine members, including the majority leader, and investigate their roles during the assembly election.

But Bajeh, in a letter to the house, informed them of his resolve to step down from the majority leader’s position.

The speaker who read Bajeh’s letter at plenary asked for comments on the matter.

It was at that point that a motion was moved by the deputy speaker, Mr Alfa Momoh-Rabiu, for the nomination of a substitute in the person of the chief whip, Mr Ahmed Dahiru, to replace Bajeh as the majority leader.

The speaker, quickly put a question to members, on the nomination of the chief whip to fill in the vacant position, and the members unanimously accepted Dahiru as their new majority leader.(NAN)