Kogi Assembly loses member

Hon. Enema Paul, representative of Dekina 11 constituency in the Kogi state House of Assembly, is dead.

Paul who was Deputy Speaker in the Assembly, died at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja, on Saturday.

Speaker of the Kogi state House Assembly, Rt Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf, commiserated with the family of the deceased, describing him “as a temperate, humble, team-playing, committed lawmaker and public servant”.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary(CPS), Mohammed Yabagi, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf, described the demise as a huge loss to his people, colleagues and the state in general.

“The former Deputy Speaker was one man that exemplified commitment to the unity of the state, having demonstrated genuine desire to enhance pro – people legislature for overall development.

“Late Enema Paul was also a devout Christian who saw beyond religion and whose godliness and commitment to family values was unquestionable”, the statement read.

The speaker prayed that God would grant the immediate family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

The late lawmaker who was married with three children hailed from Egume in Dekina local government of Kogi.

He was appointed as a commissioner in the first tenure of ex-Governor Yahaya Bello.

Until his death, he was a second term legislator in the state House of Assembly.