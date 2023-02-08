✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ko switches caddies to open ‘23

World No 1 Lydia Ko will have a new caddie in 2023 as she reunites with David Jones, her sister and manager confirmed to Golfweek.…

World No 1 Lydia Ko will have a new caddie in 2023 as she reunites with David Jones, her sister and manager confirmed to Golfweek.

Ko, 25, will begin the season next week at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with Jones, who caddied for her at the 2021 Lotte Championship. In that event, Ko posted a seven-stroke victory to halt a lengthy victory drought.

Ko’s team offered no comment as to why she decided to switch caddies after having Derek Kistler on the bag last year and half of 2021.

The Kiwi star finished 2022 with the CME Group Tour Championship trophy and claimed the Rolex Player of the Year award and Vare Trophy for low scoring average.

 

