Knocks as Omokri, Atiku’s staunch supporter, meets Ribadu

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, recently met with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Daily Trust reports that Omokri supported Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last general election.

He criticised the then All Progressive Congress (APC) flagbearer, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the campaign, but changed tactics after the election.

He has reportedly been absent from Nigeria since the APC won the presidential election in 2015.

In a tweet via his handle, the ex-presidential aide, who is known as a staunch critic of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, was seen having a handshake with Ribadu.

“I had a very fulfilling meeting with Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser and, in my opinion, perhaps the most patriotic and decent politician in Nigeria that was born after independence. I support everything Mallam Ribadu is doing for our country and pray for his success in his present assignment,” he captioned the tweet.

However, the tweet generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Below are some of such comments:

Tweeting via bobbyvee82, one Akin Bobola said: “Reno keeps pressing the neck of the other people…pls, I beg on their behalf, let them breath 😂 at least for a sec.”

@musaHus54679∅772 wrote: “That’s why I also tell you some people are hypocrites, and you see them going around Baba Atiku. no wonder. That’s why I swear I u Atiku with all my heart ❤️ and I don’t see any reason that will make me stop loving Atiku, no one can give me something to leave Atiku. Atiku 💯%”

@naijathinks said: “A classic case of a shameless Nigerian politician. @renoomokri before and during the 2023 presidential elections, saw nothing good in a BAT presidency. He changed tune after alleged BAT victory. Now he’s dinning & enjoying the victory of the nan he called drug lord!”

@aminbuhar wrote: “Wasn’t (sic) this the same person waxing lyrical about the dire state of security he met on ground. Yet here he is taking time out of his busy schedule, hobnobbing with the likes of Reno.”

@bolakazeem12 said: “The way you doing with opposition now make me fear human being, so you want to be like longer throat femi fani kayode You don collect appointment abi.”

@babyboyyemi wrote: “🤣🤣🤣Reno!!! Two faced MF… I just knew you had a game plan when you were giving your reviews constructively rather than critically of the government decisions.. well done, it’s about the food for you.. junior Festus keyamo 🙌🏽🙌🏽✌️”

@adziba_amos said: “U Don Collect Your Share Abi.

@nellycee∅2: “Very unfaithful servant, he has already started romancing with Tinubu government forgetting his master is still at the tribunal. He’s the like of FFK, anywhere belle face politician.”

