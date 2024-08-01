✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Klopp distances himself from England job

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it would be “the biggest loss of face in the history of football” if he were to take the England job.

The German is among those to have been linked with the vacancy since Gareth Southgate stepped down after England’s defeat by Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Appearing at the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg, Germany, Klopp was asked if there were any offers on the table.

“At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country.

“England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I’ll make an exception for you,” he said.

 

