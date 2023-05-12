Kizz Daniel releases new single

Afrobeats star, Tobi Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has dropped a new single titled, ‘Shu Peru.’ ‘Shu Peru’ is a slang popularized by Orezi…

Afrobeats star, Tobi Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has dropped a new single titled, ‘Shu Peru.’

‘Shu Peru’ is a slang popularized by Orezi with his hit record.

The song hit music airwaves Friday, 12 May 2023 on all digital platforms.

It was mixed and mastered by renowned LA based engineer Jaycen Joshua.

In addition to the audio release, the music video is also set to be premiered and it was directed by award-winning Director TG Omori.

Since making his debut, Kizz Daniel has continued to dazzle fans with his sensational ability to make easily digestible songs that invariably reach hit status.

His two recent masterpieces – ‘BUGA’ and ‘COUGH (ODO)’- have had millions of streams and views across social media and streaming platforms.