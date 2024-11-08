‘King of Steeze’, Farooq Oreagba featured in new Airtel campaign

Airtel Nigeria has launched a new television campaign showcasing its Home Broadband services, with popular influencer Farooq Oreagba, also known as the “King of Steeze,” starring in the advertisement.

The campaign premiered at an exclusive event in Lagos brought together industry leaders and media.

The commercial emphasizes Airtel’s commitment to offering seamless, high-speed internet access for Nigerian households, enabling Nigerians to unlock new opportunities in business, education, entertainment, and family life.

The ad’s message, “Live Limitless,” promotes the idea that Airtel Home Broadband is more than just a product—it’s a pathway to boundless potential.

Femi Oshinlaja, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Commercial Officer, explained that the campaign highlights Airtel’s mission to empower Nigerians through connectivity.

“At Airtel, we are dedicated to enabling our customers to break barriers. Our Home Broadband products provide a seamless connection that allows Nigerians to enjoy life without limitations,” he said.

Farooq Oreagba, the star of the TV commercial shared his personal connection to the campaign, which he said reflects his journey of resilience.

“It is an honour to be associated with Airtel, a brand that shares my journey of overcoming obstacles. Ten years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer, and if someone had told me I would be standing here today as an ambassador for Airtel, I wouldn’t have believed it. But with resilience, I was determined to stop at nothing. I am the face of this commercial because the message, Live Limitless, deeply resonates with me and I know it has the power to inspire anyone facing challenges,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Airtel Nigeria’s Head of Brands and Advertising, Bolanle Osotule, highlighted Airtel’s commitment to helping people overcome limitations and realize their potential. “We believe everyone can make a meaningful impact when they have the chance to live without limits,” she said.

Femi Adeniran, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR at Airtel Nigeria, added that Airtel’s mission extends beyond products to enhancing the customer experience.

“We’re committed to offering reliable data connectivity that is now essential to everyday life,” he stated, reaffirming Airtel’s role in promoting a digitally inclusive Nigeria. ‎