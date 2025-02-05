Kidney transplant patient, donor in stable condition 48hrs after surgery at UDUTH

A patient who recently underwent a kidney transplant at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, and his donor remain in stable condition 48 hours after the procedure, hospital officials have confirmed.

The Director of the TETFund Centre for Excellence in Urology and Neurology, Professor Ismaila Bungadi, who led the surgery, disclosed this at the inauguration of the hospital’s kidney transplant programme on Tuesday in Sokoto.

The five-hour operation was completed without complications, Bungadi noted.

“It was a successful procedure, and both the patient and the donor are in stable condition,” he said.

Despite this milestone, Bungadi highlighted the lack of a designated hostel for transplant patients as a major challenge.

“We need a facility where patients can be properly prepared for transplant and monitored during recovery. The process takes months, and having a dedicated space will greatly improve outcomes,” he explained.

He emphasised that the goal of the programme is to curb medical tourism, as large sums of money are spent annually to send patients abroad for similar procedures.

Meanwhile, UDUTH Chief Medical Director, Dr Anas Sabir, has called on the governments of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states to support the centre to ensure the sustainability of the initiative.

The Vice-Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Professor Bashir Garba, also stressed the importance of maintaining the programme, noting that Nigeria loses significant resources and lives due to reliance on overseas medical treatment.

According to him, TETFund has approved substantial funding for equipment upgrades at the centre.

A former vice-chancellor, Prof. Riskuwa Arabu Shehu, recalled that the centre was established during his tenure for N320 million but acknowledged that more investment is needed.