Kidnapping: IG must take urgent action in Cross River

We pen this letter with a profound sense of dismay, heartbreak and outrage, as we represent the terrified and distressed citizens of Cross River State.…

We pen this letter with a profound sense of dismay, heartbreak and outrage, as we represent the terrified and distressed citizens of Cross River State. The recent spate of kidnappings, particularly the appalling case of Prof. Mrs Ekanem Ephraim Philip’s abduction, demands an unyielding and immediate response from the Head of the Nigeria Police Force.

It has now been 18 agonising days since Prof. Philip-Ephram was mercilessly snatched from her family and community by armed gunmen. Despite the efforts of the government and security operatives in Cross River State, the revered professor remains in the clutches of heartless criminals, subjected to unthinkable atrocities while our government grapples with their seeming “ineffectiveness”.

We know our Nigerian Police force as one of the best in the world. They have gone on foreign missions and they have distinguished themselves in all spheres. Is it in intelligence gathering? They are topnotch and many enlightened Nigerians know it. Therefore, when we see this seeming ineffectiveness, we also know.

We know the spate of kidnappings in Cross River State, especially Calabar, has nothing to do with the capacity of our police force but something else unthinkable. The abductors make phone calls, ransom is paid but they don’t release her. Another amount is called and ransom paid and they’re still keeping her, and all the time to the knowledge of our security forces who cannot even track those calls.

We, therefore, make this plea for your direct intervention and deployment of your elite crack team to our state without further delay. Our creeks, highways and forests must be scoured relentlessly until Prof. Philip-Ephram is rescued and returned to safety. This has happened in the past when the previous governor of Cross River State reached out to the former IGP and a team was sent down to Calabar and we had some respite.

Prof. Ekanem Philip-Ephram is the only consultant neurologist the teaching hospital has since two others left the country to Saudi Arabia. Must all Nigerian doctors leave the country? The ones that have agreed to stay back, should at least be protected.

Regrettably, it is not an isolated incident. Prof. Philip-Ephram is the 14th doctor to be abducted in Cross River State, and the statistics of such heinous crimes have skyrocketed when you include others. The fact that some victims have been released after paying exorbitant ransoms is a damning indictment of the ineptitude and complacency that has plagued our security forces. But we know you have come with a “change” mantra. Posterity would be kind to you if you eventually bring the change that Nigeria so desires.

Citizens are now imprisoned in a perpetual state of fear, unable to lead their lives normally due to the omnipresent threat of abduction. Your security force should refuse to tolerate such a pervasive sense of insecurity any longer. This cannot be the legacy of a nation that prides itself on security and order.

Therefore, we implore you, in the strongest terms, to rise to the occasion and unleash the full might of the Nigeria Police Force upon these criminals. Leave no stone unturned, show no mercy, and bring these malevolent elements to justice.

Let this serve as a stern warning to all those who would contemplate such despicable acts in the future. Any security officer found to be complicit should also face the wrath of the law.

The eyes of the nation are upon you, waiting for your decisive and unwavering action. Failure to heed this call will only deepen the disillusionment and erode the trust that the citizens of Cross River State place in our law enforcement agencies.

The time for procrastination and empty promises should end in the past. Act now, with the urgency and determination befitting the gravity of this situation. It is your solemn duty to protect the lives and liberties of our fellow citizens, and we look forward to nothing less than resolute action.

May your resolve in this matter reflect the strength and integrity of our nation.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Felix Archibong and Dr Amaku Etim Asuquo, chairman and secretary, Nigeria Medical Association Cross River State

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...